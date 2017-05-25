Listen Live

Meaford Woman Loses Hundreds Of Dollars In Bank Scam

Advisories for Gravenhurst and Midland as well

An elderly woman has been duped out of nearly $900 after getting ac all from someone saying they were from Scotia Bank Investigative Services. She was told a man from overseas had accessed her account, and to catch him red-handed, would she transfer the cash to an undisclosed account. She realized afterward she had been scammed.

Meantime, residents in Midland and Gravenhurst have been put on alert after reports of people going door-to-door offering services. The advice here, as always, check ID and get proper paperwork before agreeing to anything.

 

