Mayochup Is Now A Thing

Or you could just mix ketchup and mayonnaise yourself...

Love mayonnaise? Love ketchup? Heinz has created Mayochup and it’ll be hitting U.S. shelves this month.

“After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favor of bringing it Stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer,” said Heinz’ director of marketing Nicole Kulwicki in a statement.

From now until tomorrow, if you’re a fan of the Mayochup, you can vote on which city should get it first. You just go to Heinz’s Twitter account and log your vote. The city that receives the most love will receive a “food truck takeover,” according to a Heinz statement, “complete with free samples of Heinz Mayochup … and, of course, fries for dipping.”

Do you think Mayochup should come to Canada?


Main Image via Heinz

