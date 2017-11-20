Marking Trans Day Of Remembrance

Today marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day set aside to memorialize those killed due to anti-trans prejudice or hatred. The first such memorial held in San Francisco in 1999, not only serves to raise awareness of hate crimes against trans people, but now sees an annual compiling of the names of those lost to hate crime over the year. That list of names can be viewed here. Several police services in our region raised the Trans flag this morning, including York Regional Police in Newmarket.