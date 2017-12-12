Listen Live

Legal Weed Will Cost $10 Per Gram

Government To Keep Costs Low To Squeeze Out Black Market

By News

It was reported in September that both the federal and provincial government bodies were considering pricing legalized marijuana products at $10 per gram, and it appears finance ministers have all but confirmed that cost.

Ottawa reached an agreement to turnover 75 per cent of tax revenue from marijuana sales to the provinces on Monday. Federal finance minister Bill Morneau also indicated that, in an effort to squeeze out the black market, the cost will likely be $10 per gram. So, that’s a very competitive price compared to what people pay on the street…not that we’d know anything about that.

“Our expectation is that, by keeping prices low, we will be able to get rid of the black market. However that will happen over time,” Morneau said.

Marijuana is expected to be legalized by July 1, 2018. The government of Ontario recently unveiled plans to sell the product over the web and in standalone storefronts operated by the LCBO.

Image via Flickr/Miranda Nelson

Related posts

Yes, There Is Such A Thing As The ‘Man Flu’

The Rap Sheet

GO Expanding Rail Service On Barrie Line – But Not All The Way To Barrie

Downtown Public Market Gets Barrie Council Nod

Public Meeting Shows Off Possible Townhouse Project in South Barrie

City Hall Mulling Over Wheelchair Charging Stations At Barrie Locales

Pratt Leaving The Naming of Downtown Barrie Theatre Up To You

Barrie Red Cross Vehicle Set Ablaze

The Rap Sheet