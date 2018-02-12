LCBO Picks Shopify As Their Online Retailer For Retail Sales

The Ontario government has signed a deal to have Shopify run all cannabis sales online (including mobile) and in store. This is a part of their plan to be Ontario’s sole distributor of legal recreational marijuana.

“Our top priority is fulfilling the province’s framework for the safe and sensible retailing of recreational cannabis for when it is legalized by the federal government,” said George Soleas, President & CEO of the LCBO.

“We look forward to combining our expertise as a socially responsible retailer with Shopify’s world-class commerce solutions to deliver the safe, informed and reliable shopping experience that our new customers will expect.”

Shopify’s technology will also operate inside brick-and-mortar stores to deal with transactions and provide product and health information. Canadians will have access to all the same information the government holds, as well as receive guidelines and social responsibility information, which goes for any of the in-store and online retailers.

“Bringing this differentiator to the LCBO on this historic project to consumers of legal age across Ontario, is a great example of a made-in-Canada innovation, which we are proud to be a part of,” said Loren Padelford, vice-president of Shopify Plus, a division that focuses on big clients.

The Ontario Cannabis Retail Cooperation is currently determining a design for the most ideal online user experience. The goals is have all operations up and running in time for the proposedlegalization date in July.

(Photo by SHOPIFY via Flickr)