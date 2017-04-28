Lakehead U. President Stepping Down In Time For The New Year

Lakehead Univserity’s head honcho is riding off into the sunset at the end of this year. Dr. Brian Stevenson today announced he’ll be stepping down as the President of the school as of December 31st, after holding the position over seven years. “From the moment Dr. Stevenson was appointed Lakehead’s President, his vision and leadership have only served to enhance and improve the quality of our University,” said Lakehead University Board of Governors Chair David Tamblyn. “On behalf of the Board of Governors and the Lakehead University community, I profoundly thank Dr. Stevenson for his years of dedication and service. Our appreciation of all he has done for us runs deep, and we wish him and his family the best, going forward.”