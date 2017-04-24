Listen Live

Knife Used in Barrie Convenience Store Hold Up

No One Hurt During Early-Morning Mugging

By News

Police say a man was armed with a knife when he robbed a north Barrie convenience store. Investigators claim a man walked into a Mac’s Convenience at Bayfield and Grove around 1:30 Monday morning, and demanded the clerk turn over whatever was in the cash register. The employee complied, and police say the suspect also grabbed a few cartons of smokes while filling his black backpack with cash. The clerk was no injured during the incident. The suspect is said to be a white man, wearing black jacket and balaclava, with plaid pajama-style pants. Contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (705)725-7025 ext 2129 if you have any information.

