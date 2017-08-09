Listen Live

Innisfil Saving Thousands With Ride Sharing In Lieu of Bus

Report After Two Months Shows Program Cost Just over Twenty-Six Grand

Looks like Innisfil’s ride sharing mass transit system is paying off. Town staff have a report all written up and ready to present to council today that breaks down how much was spent on the program in the last two months; Innisfil spent just over $26,000 on this transit plan that has ride sharing apps like Uber providing rides for folks in lieu of a bus. Staff say not only would a one-bus transit line cost the town $270,000 to start, it wouldn’t have provided the same coverage and convenience as the current one. Another status report is expected at four months into the program.

