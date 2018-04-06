Innisfil Residents urged To ‘Get Involved’

Innisfil residents can now get up close and personal with the township at a new engagement website – GetInvolvedInnisfil.ca – a place to share ideas, hopes and dreams. “Part of having…an engaged town means providing the tools needed to have a meaningful two-way conversation,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope. “Get Involved Innisfil will help guarantee that everyone has a voice as we continue to build a better, brighter community.” This online space will allow the Town to better connect with residents, raise participation levels, and receive more community feedback on projects that are happening in Innisfil.

Get Involved Innisfil provides the opportunity for residents to: