Listen Live

Innisfil Residents urged To ‘Get Involved’

New online portal designed to connect the community

By News

Innisfil residents can now get up close and personal with the township at a new engagement website – GetInvolvedInnisfil.ca – a place to share ideas, hopes and dreams. “Part of having…an engaged town means providing the tools needed to have a meaningful two-way conversation,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope. “Get Involved Innisfil will help guarantee that everyone has a voice as we continue to build a better, brighter community.” This online space will allow the Town to better connect with residents, raise participation levels, and receive more community feedback on projects that are happening in Innisfil.

Get Involved Innisfil provides the opportunity for residents to:

  • Improve their neighbourhood
  • Contribute to community projects
  • Be informed
  • Volunteer
  • Share ideas

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Heads Up If You Get On The GO

REMINDER: Move to Give This Saturday In Support Of Healthy Communities

African Serval Cat On The Loose in Tiny Township

Seat Belt Infractions Over Easter Weekend at a Five-Year High

Deleting Your Facebook Account Is Sounding More and More Like a Good Idea

The Rap Sheet

MySpringwater Lets Residents Pay Municipal Bills In Their Undies… If They Wanted To

“Hangry” Incident in Barrie