How to get S’More out of your S’Mores

Sound the alarm, Summer is coming! You know what rhymes with Summer? S’Mores. Well.. kinda.

We can all agree that S’Mores are the most delicious summer campfire snack! But did you know that you can get so much more out of your s’more!? I’m talking some serious life changing stuff here.

Here are 5 ways to help you get S’More out of your S’more! 😉

1. So simple… Add peanut Butter.

Peanut Butter goes with everything. Peanut butter fills the cracks in your heart. Peanut butter deserves to be on your s’more.

2. For the Sweet and Salty lover in your life… Use Pretzels as your crackers in your S’more!

Sweet and Salty is a holy creation and goes incredibly well with melty marshmallows and chocolate.

Or if you wanted to kick it up a notch… Add bacon! Bacon goes with everything!

3. Use Oreo’s instead of Graham crackers

This one requires a bit of doctoring- you have to split the cookie, then put the goods inside… A bit of work, but totally worth it!

4. Use a doughnut instead of crackers or cookies

If you’re going to do it this way, you may want to cut back to one or two rather than 10 s’mores in one night…. Or not, whatever.. They look amaze-balls.

5. Finally… The one we’ve all been waiting for… The 19+ S’more…

Roast your toasty little marshmallows, then dunk them in a delicious bath of Bailey’s AND THEN make them into your S’more! Genius. I know.

Now go forth and make all of the delicious S’Mores! You deserve them!