How Much Snow Has To Be Plowed?

Snow; It’s white, it’s cold, there’s a lot of it. Environment Canada Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says Barrie and Shanty Bay got about 15cm of the stuff since yesterday, Orillia weather spotters counted 18cm, while up in Muskoka, 22cm of whiteness to shovel up. Speaking of shoveling, snow plows around Barrie have been running since yesterday, and priority roads have been the focus, clearing arterial routes as they can. That applies to sidewalks as well. Expect garbage collection around Simcoe County to be a bit delayed too.