How Beer Was Made in 1803

Delicious beer 200 years in the making

If you’re anything like me you enjoy the odd craft beer on a Saturday afternoon…  But get this, the fine folks at The Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford, NY have really taken this micro-brew thing to a whole new level. They use a recipe older than dirt and a brew method that could be described the same… Yet somehow I’m drawn, wide eyed like a kid in a candy store, to the completed mixture of barley and hops they call beer! Mmmmmmmmm…. Beer.

 

If you want to explore more of the 18th century check out the JJas. Townsend and Son, Inc.

