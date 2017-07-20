Hot Summer Nights Begin Tonight In Barrie
A chance for kids and families to learn more about fire safety
Barrie Firefighters begin another series of Hot Summer Nights tonight. It’s a fun evening of fire-related activities for kids and families, but also has a serious side says Fire and Life Safety Officer Samantha Hoffmann…
Among the activities is an obstacle course…
Tonight’s event starts at 6 and goes until 8 at Batteaux Park (Batteaux and Ardagh). Admission is free.
Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the summer:
- July 27 – Sunnidale Park (227 Sunnidale Road)
- August 3 – Pringle Park (25 Pringle Drive)
- August 10 – Hickling Park (211 Johnson Street)
- August 17 – Shear Park (Innisfil Street & Baldwin Lane)