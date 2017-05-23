Handgun, Drugs Seized Behind Barrie Hotel

A loaded gun, some ammo, and drugs seized after Barrie Police spotted a suspicious looking vehicle. Officers say they were checking out a rented car parked behind a hotel on Hart Drive, when they claim to have discovered a man and woman smoking pot. Two fake names were given, and as police tried to arrest the male driver, they say the woman in the passenger seat made a move for the bag at the driver’s feet before running off… right into the arms of another officer waiting nearby. The bag was said to contain a loaded Glock 9mm and some heroin. A 21-year-old man from Toronto facing a slew of charges, so is a 19-year-old girl from Mississauga.