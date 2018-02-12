Listen Live

Half a Million Bucks Shared Among Two Local Hospitals

Money to Help Fund Expansions at Alliston, Collingwood Health Centres

By News

A pair of local hospitals is getting a share of half a million dollars. Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth was at Stevenson Memorial in Alliston this morning to announce the medical centre is one of two to get a share of the $500,000 in planning grants to pay for the expansion of it, and Collingwood General and Marine. Stevenson’s work involves building an addition and modernizing the hospital’s infrastructure, while Collingwood General and Marine is proposing an entire facility redevelopment. “Today’s announcement is a big step forward for our hospital and our community.” says Jody Levac, President and CEO, Stevenson Memorial Hospital. “I want to thank the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for recognizing our hospital’s need for redevelopment and providing essential funding to help us bring a renewed vision and revitalized hospital to our community.”

