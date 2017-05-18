Group Of Kids Sought After Adjala-Tosorontio Barn Fire

A barn fire in Adjala-Tosorontio is being called suspicious. Firefighters called out to Highway 50 near the 20th Sideroad around 7:00 last night to find the barn fully engulfed in flame. The Adjala-Tosorontio fire service made short work of it, while police worked to confirm it was abandoned and with no livestock inside. It’s reported four or five kids were seen running from the barn, but a K9 search of the area turned up nothing. The Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate the blaze.