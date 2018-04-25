Listen Live

Gravenhurst Handing Out Sand Bags As Water Levels Rise

Severn River Road West Already Flooded In Spots

The town of Gravenhurst getting residents prepared for localized flooding. Sand and sand bags are being made available to residents concerned about rising water levels, while the town says you can pick up sand bags at the following locations:

  • Severn River Road E (cul-de-sac)  – 1022 East Severn River Road (turnaround)
  • Cowbell Lane – 1102 Cowbell Lane (turnaround)

Public works reports the Severn River Road West is flooded in spots already today, while you’re asked to heed and road closed signage that may go up.

