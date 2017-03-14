Google’s New Smart Jacket

Google’s been trying and failing to make wearable technology happen for a while now (see: Google Glasses) but their newest offering actually looks pretty cool.

Google has basically created a “smart textile”, which can be sewn into the jacket. It connects to a control device on the button of the left sleeve and when you have your phone in your pocket, you can use the cuff for basic commands like skipping songs or declining calls.

It might be a good option for people who wants to stay connected by not stare at their phone every time they get a notification and it’s way more stylish than Google Glasses ever were. It comes out later this year.