Gentlemen, This Is The Best Incentive To Eat Fruits & Vegetables

When your mother tells you to eat your fruits and vegetables because they’re healthy sometimes that just isn’t enough of an incentive.

What I’m about to tell you is the greatest incentive ever to eat your fruits and vegetables: women think you smell better.

A study in Australia found that women prefer the body odour of men who ate more fruits and vegetables, as opposed to men who ate a lot of carbs.

“We’ve known for a while that odor is an important component of attractiveness, especially for women,” professor Ian Stephen at Macquarie University in Australia, who co-authored the study, told NPR.

Researchers took a group of men and measured how much fruits and vegetables were in their diet. Then they had the guys exercise in clean t-shirts and got a group of women to smell the sweaty t-shirts and rate the odours. The results were the same for the entire sample group of women. They all gave a higher rating to the men who ate the most fruits and vegetables.

Smelling sweat in the name of science! I’ll admit, I wish I was a part of this study.

Main Image via tampabay.com