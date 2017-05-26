Fraudulent Letter Claims to be from Midland Police Service

Police in Midland warning of a fraudulent letter claiming to be from the Midland Police Service, posted on an area mailbox. Authorities were contacted Thursday about this letter found stuck to the mailboxes on Reeves Road in Tay, said to contain Midland Police Service letter head and stating the service would be canvassing the area for stolen boats and RV’s. If anyone locates a letter like this, contact police; it is not a product of the Midland Police Service.