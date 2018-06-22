Firefighters Warn On Phone Scam

Don’t get caught in this scam.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Service alerting us to someone calling around claiming to be from the fire department collecting donations for muscular dystrophy.

Firefighters do not ask for donations in this manner. They DO hold an annual boot drive to collect donations. It was early this month and brought in more than $120,000.

PHONE SCAM ALERT: Barrie Fire & Emergency Service and Barrie Professional Firefighters are not soliciting funds for @MD_Canada by phone. Be safe. Be wise! Our annual fundraising boot drive was the 1st weekend in June and raised over $120k. Thank you, Barrie! pic.twitter.com/3K8XEH4qfW — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) June 21, 2018

banner image – Alan Levine via Flickr