Sunday kicked off Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out. Having two ways out reinforces how important getting quickly out of a burning house or building is.

You can draw a map of your place using this grid making two exits from each room in the home.

Firefighters recommend practicing a fire drill twice per year with everyone in the household taking part. One at night and one during the day using the different exits each time.

You want to ensure your house number is clearly visible from the road so that fire crews can quickly find it in an emergency. Also, teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them during a fire emergency.

Upon exit of the house, make sure you close doors behind you to help slow the spread of smoke and flames, and once out side, stay outside.