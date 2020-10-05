Sunday kicked off Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is Serve Up Safety in the Kitchen. A week to help educate people about some simple, but important actions they can take to keep themselves, and those around them, safe in the kitchen.

Did you know the kitchen is the #1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries? Unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the kitchen.

With Thanksgiving approaching this week, it’s a great time to ensure not only this week, but that you always serve up fire safety in the kitchen. There’s nothing like spending time in the kitchen cooking a delicious meal for family and friends or a great treat for yourself. But do you know the important steps to take long before anyone takes the first bite?

You want to ensure your house number is clearly visible from the road so that fire crews can quickly find it in an emergency. Also, teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them during a fire emergency.

Upon exit of the house, make sure you close doors behind you to help slow the spread of smoke and flames, and once out side, stay outside.

Here are some kitchen fire prevention tips. Cook safely and know what to do if a fire breaks out in your kitchen.