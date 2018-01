A family of four has been left homeless after a fire in Wasaga Beach. Emergency crews were called to a Lyons Court home around midnight, and were on scene most of the evening. Wasaga Beach Fire tells us there were no injuries following the blaze, nobody was home at the time, but the home was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not being considered suspicious.

Banner photo courtesy: @WasagaBeachFire