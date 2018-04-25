Fire Comes As Barrie Struggles to Provide Affordable Housing

The fire at 100 Little Avenue Monday evening destroyed 25 affordable housing units in a city working to provide more. Councillor Arif Khan stopped by our studio to say the city just finished dozens of units too.

He adds the loss of these 25 units only makes the city’s path more clear.

This does put added stress on the agency in charge of finding folks affordable housing, the Barrie Municipal Housing Corporation, now in charge of finding a roof for the heads of some 70 residents.

Those affected by the fire who are not staying with family and friends are being put up in hotels for the time being, while long term goals are still being worked out.