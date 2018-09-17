Finally…Duckworth Street gets Some Remedial Work

The long-awaited reconstruction of Duckworth Street begins today in Barrie.

The first phase of the work will take place between Napier Street and Melrose Avenue resulting in the closure of that stretch to all but local traffic until the end of November – depending on the weather. Phase Two, between St. Vincent Street and Napier Street, will begin next spring and last until July.

Work to be done includes:

• Replacement of the sanitary sewer and watermain

• Replacement of sanitary service laterals from the new sewer to the property line

• Replacement of water services from the new watermain to the property line

• Installation of a new local storm sewer system

• Reconstruction of the road surface including a granular base, subdrains, concrete curb and gutter, and asphalt surface

• New sidewalk will be installed on the east side from Napier Street to Melrose Avenue

Detours will be in place for vehicle traffic. Pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained during construction.

Transit Detour

Barrie Transit Route 3 will be on detour from Napier Street to Melrose Avenue for the duration of the work.