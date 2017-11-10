Federal Government Proposes $1 Per Gram Plus GST On Legal Weed

A proposed federal tax plan unveiled by Ottawa Friday would see legal cannabis purchases levied with a $1 per gram tax or 10 per cent on the final sale, whichever is higher, plus GST.

So that rumoured price of $8 per gram would jump to $10.17 under this proposed tax scheme. This would be applicable to all fresh and dried marijuana products, pot-infused oils and seeds, and seedlings used for growing at home.

JUST IN: Ottawa proposes taxing legal marijuana sales at $1 per gram, plus GST https://t.co/pDHHZWbjq9 pic.twitter.com/ursMWyXo1Q — CP24 (@CP24) November 10, 2017

Tax revenue would be split 50-50 between Ottawa and the provinces under this plan.

So, how does $10.17 per gram sound?