Listen Live

Federal Government Proposes $1 Per Gram Plus GST On Legal Weed

Tax revenue would be split 50-50 between Ottawa and the provinces under this plan

By News

A proposed federal tax plan unveiled by Ottawa Friday would see legal cannabis purchases levied with a $1 per gram tax or 10 per cent on the final sale, whichever is higher, plus GST.

So that rumoured price of $8 per gram would jump to $10.17 under this proposed tax scheme. This would be applicable to all fresh and dried marijuana products, pot-infused oils and seeds, and seedlings used for growing at home.

 

Tax revenue would be split 50-50 between Ottawa and the provinces under this plan.

So, how does $10.17 per gram sound?

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Crashed Bus Was Empty Except For Driver And Their Child

Wasaga Beach Home A Total Loss Following Fire

Barrie Business Awards

Powerful New Drug On The Streets Of Barrie

Weekend Weather

SIU Clears Midland Police Following Ankle Injury

The Rap Sheet

Public Information Session at Orillia City Centre Tonight