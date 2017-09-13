Listen Live

Fail To Remain Suspect Made Two Slow Passes

Police Looking for Information on Black Pontiac

A fail to remain crash, and the victim may have gotten a good look at the bad guy. Around 11:30 Tuesday night, a Peel Street resident returned home to find damage to the rear bumper of their car. As they were inspecting the damage, a black Pontiac with obvious front-end damage drove by slowly, turned around and drove past again. When the victim went to speak to the driver, the vehicle sped off. It may have been a Pontiac Grand Prix or G6. Anyone with information should contact Barrie Police Constable Watson at (705)725-7025 ext. 2755 or email at dwatson@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

