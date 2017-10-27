Listen Live

Experience Canada’s Military Heritage On Barrie’s Waterfront

A 'unique' experience

By News

The Military Heritage Park, next to the South Shore Centre in Barrie, has been officially opened. It’s not your usual display of planes and tanks says Mayor Jeff Lehman, but a series of memorial gardens that represent the landscapes Canada’s soldiers fought in – a trench wall and a garden for World War I and a desert landscape to reflect Afghanistan, for instance. You can walk through, get some information on the campaigns Canada participated in and reflect on them.

More on the Military Heritage Park with Mayor Jeff Lehman below…

 

