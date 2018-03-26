Downtown Barrie Enhancements Slated for Next Fall

One of Barrie’s major routes could be in for a facelift by next Spring. Monday night’s regular meeting of council included a presentation from city staff regarding the status of proposed upgrades to Dunlop St. through the downtown core, with the first phase expected to begin in September of next year. It would see improvements made along Dunlop from Bayfield to Mulcaster, including contemporary sidewalk design and parking spaces that can be converted for foot traffic instead, for one of any number of downtown Barrie street event. The enhancements would also see more trees and greenery in the core, along with more bike racks and garbage bins. Phase two of the Dunlop improvements, from Bayfield to Toronto Streets, won’t begin until Spring of 2020. A public info session is expected in mid-April for those who want to learn more.