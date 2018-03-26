Listen Live

Downtown Barrie Enhancements Slated for Next Fall

New Sidewalk, Parking Spots, Garbage, Greenery Expected

By News

One of Barrie’s major routes could be in for a facelift by next Spring. Monday night’s regular meeting of council included a presentation from city staff regarding the status of proposed upgrades to Dunlop St. through the downtown core, with the first phase expected to begin in September of next year. It would see improvements made along Dunlop from Bayfield to Mulcaster, including contemporary sidewalk design and parking spaces that can be converted for foot traffic instead, for one of any number of downtown Barrie street event. The enhancements would also see more trees and greenery in the core, along with more bike racks and garbage bins. Phase two of the Dunlop improvements, from Bayfield to Toronto Streets, won’t begin until Spring of 2020. A public info session is expected in mid-April for those who want to learn more.

Related posts

Three Downtown Barrie Projects A Sign of A Changing Skyline

Tooth-Mounted Device Watches What You Eat

The Rap Sheet

Canada Joins EU, US in Expelling Russian Diplomats

Midland Police Severance Arbitration Complete

Alectra Utilities reports 1.5% less electricity used during Earth Hour

Orillia Music Teacher Honoured At Juno Ceremonies

Conservatives new nominee in Simcoe-Grey

Investigation continues into grass fire near Glencairn