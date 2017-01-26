Listen Live

Does This Guy Look Familiar?

Suspect Caught On Camera After Stolen Credit Card Used

By News

A picture might speak a thousand words, but all South Simcoe Police need out of this one, is a name. An Innisfil woman contacted police on Sunday to say her wallet had been stolen from her van on Jack Crescent. Her credit card was later used at a nearby business, from which police were able to get video still images of a suspect. Have a look, and contact South Simcoe Police Constable Adams at michael.adams@southsimcoepolice.ca if you have any information.

