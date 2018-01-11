DirectBuy To Honour Sears Warranties

Good news if you’re stuck with a Sears appliance and nowhere to go with its warranty. The company DirectBuy claims it will honour Sears Canada extended warranties. Adding to that, the retailer says it will increase hiring efforts for former Sears employees in the warranty department. Sears customers can call 844-387-4191 to learn more about how their extended warranties can be covered by DirectBuy or visit www.directbuy.com/sears-canada f or more information. Sears staff members who are interested in joining DirectBuy can contact www.directbuy.com/contact.