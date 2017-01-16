On Monday morning, Jays fans woke up to the news that Jose Bautista will most likely remain a Blue Jay this coming season

Sources: #BlueJays and Bautista discussing two-year deal in $35M-$40M range. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2017

Jose Bautista had made it clear he would be testing free agency i nthe off season, and although Joey Bats still doesn’t have a contract “officially” it appears very likely that he’ll be back in Toronto.

If the reports are not enough to get you believing that a deal is on the horizon, maybe this tweet from Marcus Stroman will as he all but confirmed that Bautista is back.

My brother. Back where you belong. Couldn’t be happier. Appreciate you for guiding me and always being real! @JoeyBats19 @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/4eJ6VyeNWW — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) January 16, 2017