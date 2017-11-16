Date Set To Appoint Councillor To Vacant New Tecumseth Seat
Fourteen Candidates Vying For Ward 5 Seat
New Tecumseth has set the date to appoint a new councillor. Fourteen people will vie for the vacant Ward 5 seat during a Special Meeting of Council on November 20th, after it was decided there were too many candidates to tackle it in a standard council meet. Each of the fourteen will get ten minutes to speak their peace. This is to fill Donna Jebb’s seat, who was recently appointed to Deputy Mayor. Below is the list of candidates:
Peter W. Anderson
Peter Barbati
Zachery Giuliani
Doug Kowalinski
Stephanie MacLellan
Bob Marrs
Alan Masters
Terry Meginnis
Laurie Mortimer
Kennard Pratt
Cam Simone
Stuart Starbuck
Erwin van Laar
David Wood