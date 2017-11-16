Date Set To Appoint Councillor To Vacant New Tecumseth Seat

New Tecumseth has set the date to appoint a new councillor. Fourteen people will vie for the vacant Ward 5 seat during a Special Meeting of Council on November 20th, after it was decided there were too many candidates to tackle it in a standard council meet. Each of the fourteen will get ten minutes to speak their peace. This is to fill Donna Jebb’s seat, who was recently appointed to Deputy Mayor. Below is the list of candidates:

Peter W. Anderson

Peter Barbati

Zachery Giuliani

Doug Kowalinski

Stephanie MacLellan

Bob Marrs

Alan Masters

Terry Meginnis

Laurie Mortimer

Kennard Pratt

Cam Simone

Stuart Starbuck

Erwin van Laar

David Wood