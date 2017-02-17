Crunch Time At Georgian College

Facing an multi-million dollar funding shortfall this year, Georgian College has done some trimming. It will be laying off seven administrative staff, reassigning some teaching positions, full time support staff will be affected and the college is selling its Kempenfelt Conference Centre (all bookings will be honoured until the end of October). “Georgian, like all colleges, faces a significant shortfall in funding that has lagged behind inflation for many years,” says President and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes. “In addition, we have our own specific pressures. For example, phasing out of the small, northern rural grant has been particularly difficult as Georgian provides service in multiple campus locations serving a number of small communities across the region. We designed our strategic plan to address these pressures, leverage opportunities and continue to differentiate Georgian as a post secondary leader.”