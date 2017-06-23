Listen Live

Couple Accidentally Donates $97,000 to Goodwill

That's one expensive mistake

An Ohio couple has gotten back almost $100,000 after they accidentally donated it to Goodwill.

Two Goodwill employees in Zanesville found a duffel bag full of cash inside a box of donated clothes last week. They originally thought it was counterfit. But there were also legal documents  inside the bag as well as the last will and testament of Dan and Lynette Leckrone.

Goodwill attempted to contact the couple multiple times with no answer. They took the money to the Zanesville Police Department, where the couple finally retrieved it.

Dan Leckrone says they had saved up to purchase another home and he had withdrawn it to deposit into another bank.

