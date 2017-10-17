County Warden Looks To Leap To Queen’s Park

Gerry Marshall, the current Warden of Simcoe County and Mayor of Penetanguishene, has his eye on Queen’s Park. he’s announced he’ll be seeking the Liberal Party nomination for Simcoe North for the next provincial election. “My reasons for running are based on my belief that small town rural Ontario communities such as ours need a strong and experienced leadership voice, a voice that comes with proven experience, and with proven results of getting things done and making good things happen. My political career to date has seen me represent all sectors, verticals and demographics of Simcoe North.” Marshall has been vocal about affordable housing, food insecurity, child welfare and domestic violence. He says the Liberal Party’s core values match his, but notes he has not been afraid to challenge the government on issues such as hospital funding, school closures and the cost of policing. “I have shared with the Premier that once elected it is my intent to continue to champion the causes and best interests of Simcoe North.” Her response, he said was “ I would expect nothing less.” The nomination meeting is this Sunday (October 22) at the Midland Library.