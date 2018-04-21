County Launches Online Resource To Combat Rising Opioid Crisis

A new website launched by the county in its effort to combat the recent opioid crisis. Its called preventOD.ca, and has resources for those struggling with addiction, their friends and family, and other who want to know what can be done to prevent the crisis from worsening. It give info on safe opioid use, and details all the local support services available too. The new resource also has a feature to report bad drugs in the area, to let others know if there’s tainted street drugs out there. “The crisis related to opioid overdose and addiction is sweeping across Canada and we know our region is seeing a significant spike in reported cases with the impacts being felt by growing demand on our paramedics, emergency departments and community programs,” said Jane Sinclair, General Manager, Health and Emergency Services. “Together, with area partners, we are building a local strategy and are hopeful that this new website and anonymous reporting tool will support with greater safety and awareness in our communities.”