Collingwood Wants To Appoint Town’s First Ever Poet Laureate

Got a way with words? Collingwood is looking for its first ever Poet Laureate. The Town says it is hoping to expand its reputation as a thriving arts and culture hub by appointing the town’s first champion of poetry, and are looking for someone willing to take on the two year term. You don’t have to live in Collingwood to make the cut, but you do have to demonstrate a connection to the culture of the area. Details on eligibility and how to apply can be found here.