Collingwood Rocks…Two Times Over



Collingwood, is one of two Ontario towns still in the running for this year’s Kraft Hockeyville title. Cobden, near Pembroke, is the other. Eight other towns across Canada made the Top Ten. Online voting for a winner begins March 12 and ends March 13 at midnight. The two communities who get the highest number of votes will face-off in a second vote on March 19 and 20. The winner to be announced on or around April 1. The winning town gets to host a NHL pre-season game and $100,000 in arena upgrades.

And there’s more.

Collingwood has been named Municipality of the Year (for a community of 50,000 or less) by Festivals and Events Ontario. The Municipality of the Year award recognizes the best in municipal leadership and festival and event partnerships in the Province of Ontario. “We are very proud of all our Town events and festivals which attract both visitors and residents to participate and celebrate everything from Family Day (February Family Jam), to Art on the Street, Elvis, Sidelaunch Days and more. The Collingwood Elvis Festival is entering its twenty-third year with unanimous support from Town Council to continue to grow the event,” said Mayor Sandra Cooper. “The Town of Collingwood values the role that festivals and events play in our community from the standpoint of economic impact, and providing the lifestyle in Collingwood that our residents have come to expect.” Collingwood has been included among the Top 50/100 Festivals in Ontario, through FEO, since 2001.