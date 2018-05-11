Listen Live

Clearview Crash Claims The Life of an Elderly Owen Sound Woman

Mid-Afternoon Crash Closed Highway 26 Into the Evening

By News

An elderly Owen Sound woman is dead following a two car crash in Clearview. The collision on Highway 26 happened mid afternoon yesterday, as a westbound vehicle waiting to turn left off 26 was struck from behind.  The passenger of the second vehicle, an 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at hospital. Clearview Fire tells us three others were taken to hospital following the crash. Highway 26 was closed well into the evening for police investigation.

Related posts

Apartment Fire In Barrie Was Preventable

More People Were Looking For Work in Barrie Last Month

UPDATE: OPP ID Victim of Fatal Springwater Hit And Run

Provincial Party Leaders Visit Barrie

Warmer Weather May Prompt Some To Drive Faster Than They Should

Provincial Gun Amnesty Effort Yields Thousands Of Weapons and Ammo

Emergency Preparedness Week – Family Emergency Plan

An Extra Special Opening Day at Hardwood Ski and Bike

Sell Potential Workers on Barrie, Not just the Job