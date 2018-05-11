Clearview Crash Claims The Life of an Elderly Owen Sound Woman
Mid-Afternoon Crash Closed Highway 26 Into the Evening
An elderly Owen Sound woman is dead following a two car crash in Clearview. The collision on Highway 26 happened mid afternoon yesterday, as a westbound vehicle waiting to turn left off 26 was struck from behind. The passenger of the second vehicle, an 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at hospital. Clearview Fire tells us three others were taken to hospital following the crash. Highway 26 was closed well into the evening for police investigation.