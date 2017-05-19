Changing Of The Guard At Barrie Police

That’s it, that’s all for Bruce Carlson as Deputy Chief of Barrie Police. He retires today after 36 years in policing – all of them in Barrie, starting as an auxiliary officer in the early 80s. He says a lot has changed between then and now…

And policing, he says, has become more complex…

As for experiences he’ll remember most…

The new deputy chief, Kenneth Weatherill, will be sworn in next Wednesday (May 24). The Barrie-native began his policing career in Hamilton in 1986.

Listen below to our full interview with retiring Dpeuty Chief Carlson…