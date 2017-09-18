Careless Driving Charge Laid Following Fatal Collision in Haliburton

Charges have been laid in connection to the July death of a paramedic and his wife. A 38-year-old Hastings Highlands man is expected in court in early November to answer to Careless Driving and Driving Without a License charges, after a July 15th collision involving an SUV and four motorcycles on Highway 118 in Haliburton. Police say the driver collided with the group of motorcycles, killing a 52-year-old paramedic from Uxbridge and his 42-year-old wife.