BMHA Tyke Gold Hornets Could Win Big

The Barrie Tyke Gold Hornets hockey team is looking for some help winning a Hometown Hockey contest. They were voted tops in the Cheer Like Never Before contest when the Hometown Hockey crew was in town in December. Now, they’re one of 24 finalists for some decent prizes says coach Steve Alexander…

If they win, the team will donate $1000 to a local charity. They need your help to make this happen. Click here to cast a vote; you have until 11:59pm Friday.The winner will be announced on this Sunday’s Home Town Hockey program.

Listen below for more from coach Steve Alexander and view the Hornets’ cheer.