Listen Live

Blue Jays Go Red For Canada’s Anniversary

The Boys In Blue Switch Things Up For Canada's 150th

By Uncategorized

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their new alternate uniforms today and they’re looking pretty Canadian.

These new uniforms are red and white in honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary and will be worn every Sunday home game as well as certain games during the month of July to celebrate Canada Day.

Oh, Canada.

Related posts

Did Marcus Stroman Confirm That Jose Bautista Will Be A Blue Jay?

Floyd Mayweather Responds to Dana White’s $25 Million Offer to Fight Conor McGregor

2017 Vans Hi-Standard Snow Series Hits Mount St. Louis Saturday!

Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson Set For Acting Debut On Vikings

Kingston Frontenacs To Honour The Tragically Hip

Team Canada Goes for Gold!

Cleveland Browns are Celebrating Not Winning with a Parade

Penny Oleksiak Named Canadian Athlete Of The Year

Barrie Trojans make a Splash