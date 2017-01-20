Blue Jays Go Red For Canada’s Anniversary
The Boys In Blue Switch Things Up For Canada's 150th
The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their new alternate uniforms today and they’re looking pretty Canadian.
On Sundays we wear red! #WT2017 pic.twitter.com/T5XE8ySGig
— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 20, 2017
👀 Another look at our red and white alternate uniforms! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bsGFluwlNa
— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 20, 2017
These new uniforms are red and white in honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary and will be worn every Sunday home game as well as certain games during the month of July to celebrate Canada Day.
Oh, Canada.