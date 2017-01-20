Blue Jays Go Red For Canada’s Anniversary

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their new alternate uniforms today and they’re looking pretty Canadian.

👀 Another look at our red and white alternate uniforms! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bsGFluwlNa — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 20, 2017

These new uniforms are red and white in honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary and will be worn every Sunday home game as well as certain games during the month of July to celebrate Canada Day.

Oh, Canada.