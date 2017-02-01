Barrie’s CAO To Retire This Summer

Barrie’s CAO is riding off into the sunset. Carla Ladd, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, has announced she will retire at the end of June, 2017. Ladd has been with the city of Barrie for the past five years, and has seen 40 years in public service. “Carla has been our leader through a time of great change”, said Mayor Jeff Lehman. “Her leadership, integrity, and strategic direction have helped build the City of Barrie into one of Canada’s top cities. All of us who have had the chance to work with Carla know that we’ve been lucky indeed to have a leading light in municipal government at the helm for the past five years.” Ladd has agreed to stay on until a replacement can be found.