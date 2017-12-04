Listen Live

Barrie To Get A Million Bucks to Pay For Cycling Infrastructure

Funding Comes As Province Doubles Commitment To Bike-Friendly Projects

By News

The province is doubling down on bike lanes. The Ministers of Transportation and Tourism this morning announced Ontario is doubling the funding going towards cycling infrastructure in towns and cities across the province, including here in Barrie. The city is expected to get just over one million bucks, while Innisfil and Collingwood will get a ballpark 135 grand. Orillia will receive just shy of 300 thousand dollars, Ramara and Penetanguishene will get 25k, while Wasaga Beach will see 100 grand go towards bike lanes in town. All told, the Ontario Government will throw down $93 million on this one, up from the just over $42m announced earlier this year. You can see the complete list of funding recipients here.

