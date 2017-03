Shots were fired early this morning at 101 Kozlov Street in Barrie’s north end. Barrie Police received a 911 call just after 2:30am. Upon arrival, they found a 50 year old woman wounded and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at hospital. Her name has not been released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call police at 705-725-7025 ext, 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).