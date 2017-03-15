Barrie Police Had a Ways To Go To Make a Drug Dealing Arrest

Listen Live

An overdose in east Barrie has lead to the arrest of an Owen Sound woman and her son. When police responded to reports of an OD at a Penetanguishene Rd home Saturday, they claim to have found Fentanyl patches with a lot number clearly visible. That same lot number lead police to raid an Owen Sound home Monday, after which police say a 54-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son have been charged. Mom and son will answer to Trafficking charges in Barrie court.

