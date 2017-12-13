Listen Live

Barrie Police Association Helping To Buy Infant Security Bracelets

Latest Donation in a Three Decade Tradition

By News

A big donation for some small patients. The Barrie Police Association was at RVH the other day to drop off a cheque in the amount of $8,125, the proceeds of a recent charity golf tournament. The money will go towards infant protection bracelets that keep newborns safe until they go home. The police association has made regular donations like this over the last three decades, giving close to $120,000 in support.

